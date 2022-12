December 01, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Students drawn from various nursing and pharmacy colleges in the city took out a rally to mark World AIDS Day in the city on Thursday. It was conduced by the Mysuru district administration, Zilla Panchayat and other departments. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra took part in the stage event held at the JSS College of Pharmacy and District Health Officer K.H.Prasad said that the HIV positivity rate was on the decline in the district and stood 8 th in the State.