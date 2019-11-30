AIDS control yielding encouraging results

The National AIDS Control Programme is yielding encouraging results and the number of HIV positive cases has come down in Dharwad district.

According to a release by Senior Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations Manjunath Dollin, the percentage of the HIV/AIDS patients in the total population stood at 0.80 % at the end of October 2019 against three per cent in 2013-14.

Of the 40,476 persons subjected to blood test, 1,217 persons were found to be HIV positive in 2013-14. However, among 46,506 persons who underwent blood test, 376 persons were diagnosed to be HIV positive at the end of October this year.

Among ANC clients also, the percentage of HIV positive had come down from 0.10 % in 2013-14 to 0.06 % at the end of October 2019. A total of 23,211 HIV/AIDS patients have enrolled at the district ART Centre and 2,299 persons are undergoing medication. Of the 1,031 HIV/AIDS-infested children, 472 children are receiving treatment, the release said.

This drop in the number of HIV positive cases in the district is attributed to the effective implementation of the HIV/AIDS control programme by the National AIDS Control Organisation and the Karnataka AIDS Prevention Society. The AIDS control programmes have been extended from district and taluk levels to the village level.

As many as 12 integrated counselling and treatment centres, 32 FICTC (primary health centres), 15 PPP centres, two full-scale ART centres, three link ART centres, 11 blood banks, two each DSRC, non-government organisations, support and treatment centres and one SRL centre are functioning in the district.

Along with treatment, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) programmes are being organised with the help of cultural and folklore troupes targeting the poor, rural and vulnerable sections of society. The district child protection unit has provided health care facilities to 827 HIV-infected children under the Special Care Project. As many as 35 HIV/AIDS-infected persons have been provided facilities under the Antyodaya scheme.

Under the housing scheme for HIV positive persons, a list of 476 beneficiaries has been finalised through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. This apart, facilities such as Aadhaar card, bank accounts, free railway pass, education and hostel, travelling allowance for those receiving treatment at ART centres and vocational and skill development training are being provided in the district, the release said.