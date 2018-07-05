Aided school teachers to get salaries soon: MLC

Maritibbegowda, MLC, on Wednesday said that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education N. Mahesh has issued directions to release the salaries of teachers of those aided schools in the State which registered poor SSLC results.
In a release here, Mr. Maritibbegowda said the Principal Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Education issued an order on May 24 to withhold the salaries of the teachers of such schools. This issue came up for discussion in a meeting with the Minister on June 23 which was also attended by the MLCs representing Teachers and Graduates constituencies.
Responding to the MLCs’ appeal, the Minister directed to release the salaries, Mr. Maritibbegowda maintained.
“The withheld salaries will be released soon to all the teachers and they not worry about the issue any more,” the MLC added.
