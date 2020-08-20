Aide of forest brigand Veerappan dies in hospital

MYSURU:

20 August 2020 12:43 IST

Bilavendran, 61, was one of the four aides of Veerappan, whose had escaped the noose after the Supreme Court in 2014 commuted their death penalty to life imprisonment.

Bilavendran, an aide of notorious forest bandit Veerappan, passed away in a hospital here on Wednesday night.

Also read: Rajkumar kidnap: The ‘perfect script’ that will remain a secret

Bilavendran, 61, was one of the four aides of Veerappan, whose had escaped the noose after the Supreme Court in 2014 commuted their death penalty to life imprisonment.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was unwell and had been admitted to K R/Hospital in Mysuru as an inpatient for the last one week”, Mysuru jail superintendent Divyashree told The Hindu. However, she said the cause of his death will be known only after a post mortem.

The jail authorities had sent him to the hospital for treatment of his health issues. To a question, Ms. Divyashree said Bilavendran was not suffering from COVID-19.

Bilavendran along with Simon, Madaiah and Gnanaprakash had been sentenced to death for their role in the 1993 Palar blasts that had claimed the lives of 22 people.