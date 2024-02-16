ADVERTISEMENT

Aid to colleges: NEET coaching in Karnataka PU colleges welcomed

February 16, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

AIDSO has welcomed the decision to increase funding for improving basic facilities in the first-grade colleges and provide coaching for CET and NEET aspirants in government pre-university colleges.

However, it is disappointing that only 11.9 percent has been allocated for education, ignoring the demand that 30 per cent should be given for education in the State Budget. Although there is talk of developing government schools and colleges in the Budget, there is no mention of restricting fee hikes. As per the NEP-2020, many colleges in Karnataka have been made self-financing institutions and the fee has been increased by 10 times in the last two years, it said, reacting to the State budget.

“Since the implementation of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) for the last two years, the State government has not listened to the plight of the students who are struggling to get their scholarships. It is a tragedy that the government has not provided a permanent solution despite the demand for many years that the funds provided by the government to distribute eggs to Anganwadi children were insufficient,” AIDSO secretary Chandrakala said in a statement.

The AIDSO has urged the government to resolve problems arising out of the implementation of the NEP in the State and withdraw all the recommendations of the NEP.

