GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AICTE makes it mandatory to follow its model curriculum for BBA course in engineering colleges

Updated - October 21, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked colleges to adopt its newly developed model curriculum for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme started in technical education institutions from the academic year of 2024-25.

The AICTE has permitted to start Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programmes in engineering colleges under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in the State and only six colleges have offered the courses: three in Bengaluru and one each in Ramanagara, Mysuru, and Belagavi districts.

“This curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape, incorporating both foundational principles and emerging trends across various disciplines within a structured framework of 120 to 160 credits... The model curriculum emphasises interdisciplinary learning, experiential methodologies, and industry-relevant projects aimed at nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills among students. Furthermore, it integrates summer internships to provide practical exposure and ensure alignment with industry requirements to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia,” the AICTE said.

“The model curriculum also includes free Harvard Business publishing resources, case studies enabling students to understand the real-world business scenarios across various areas. These cases help students learn by doing and illustrate business concepts effectively,” it said.

Speaking to The Hindu, S.Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor of VTU said, “AICTE’s model curriculum for BBA programme is very advanced and progressive. The curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape and emerging trends. It is mandatory to follow it and we will issue an order in this regard soon.”

Published - October 21, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.