AICTE makes it mandatory to follow its model curriculum for BBA course in engineering colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked colleges to adopt its newly developed model curriculum for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme started in technical education institutions from the academic year of 2024-25.

The AICTE has permitted to start Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programmes in engineering colleges under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in the State and only six colleges have offered the courses: three in Bengaluru and one each in Ramanagara, Mysuru, and Belagavi districts.

“This curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape, incorporating both foundational principles and emerging trends across various disciplines within a structured framework of 120 to 160 credits... The model curriculum emphasises interdisciplinary learning, experiential methodologies, and industry-relevant projects aimed at nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills among students. Furthermore, it integrates summer internships to provide practical exposure and ensure alignment with industry requirements to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia,” the AICTE said.

“The model curriculum also includes free Harvard Business publishing resources, case studies enabling students to understand the real-world business scenarios across various areas. These cases help students learn by doing and illustrate business concepts effectively,” it said.

Speaking to The Hindu, S.Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor of VTU said, “AICTE’s model curriculum for BBA programme is very advanced and progressive. The curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape and emerging trends. It is mandatory to follow it and we will issue an order in this regard soon.”