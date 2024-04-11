AICTE-Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme launched to strengthen collaboration between engineering, medical domains

April 11, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has launched the AICTE-Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme (IBIP) to promote interdisciplinary education, research and innovations between medical and engineering institutions.

An MoU has been signed between C-CAMP and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in this regard. The programme is the collective endeavour of the two to promote accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all, making health and lives better.

C-CAMP said that the objective of the programme is to facilitate engineering and medical graduates, postgraduates and faculty members to jointly work on the challenges from the medical domain. Beside imparting multidisciplinary education and research, the initiative will also prompt and prepare them for entrepreneurship particularly in the healthcare sector. It will also offer a structured Bio Entrepreneurship Didactic course online.

AICTE Chairman T.G. Sitharam said that the collaboration between engineering and medical students will foster creativity, innovation, and a deeper understanding of the complex challenges in healthcare. “By leveraging their complementary skills and knowledge, students from both disciplines can develop impactful solutions that improve patient care and advance the field of medicine,” he said.

Under IBIP, AICTE will provide a grant-in-aid of ₹10 lakh against a matching contribution from the institution to develop and implement at least 10 ideas and innovations to address the challenges posed by the healthcare domain. All the institutions selected for AICTE-IBIP will become part of a network of all sanctioned projects to learn from each other, collaborate and enhance their performance.

C-CAMP through its flagship programme will mentor, mediate, support AICTE-IBIP and conduct an awareness programme to inform faculty and students of medical and engineering institutes of the benefits of inter-specialty teamwork and the potential for innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

