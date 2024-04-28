ADVERTISEMENT

AICTE approval no longer needed for universities to run technical programmes: UGC

April 28, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that central, State and private universities will no longer require prior approval from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) along with their application to UGC for offering undergraduate, postgraduate and PG diploma programmes under the disciplines of Management, Computer Applications and Travel and Tourism in Open Distance Learning (ODL) or in Online Mode.

The decision was taken by the commission in its recent meeting, considering the letter from AICTE regarding the matter. However, deemed-to-be-universities would have to continue to take prior approval/recommendation/NOC of AICTE for offering such programmes in ODL or online mode, before submitting their application to the commission.

Earlier, the UGC (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 stipulates that the Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) shall have prior approval or recommendation for the programmes falling under the ambit of the respective statutory or regulatory authority or regulatory council for offering the programmes in ODL mode and/or online mode, while submitting an application to the commission.

However, the commission considered the communication received from AICTE stating that as per the Supreme Court judgment in Bharathidasan University and Others Vs. All India Council for Technical Education and Others (2001) 8 SCC 676, it is not mandatory for the State/Private Universities to take AICTE approval to run technical programmes.

After detailed deliberations, the commission decided that for universities whether state or central or private, prior approval/recommendation/ NOC of AICTE shall not be required, as per UGC (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 for offering programmes in ODL and/or online mode.

