AICC warns Zameer, asks him to be careful while making public remarks

Surjewala sends letter reprimanding the former Minister for his comments on Vokkaliga community

The Congress, which has been in damage-control mode over the statement of former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Vokkaligas, on Monday issued a stern warning and asked him to be careful in the future in making public remarks.

Congress sources said that the warning from All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala came after senior leaders in the party asked for intervention from the AICC as the issue was seen as going beyond control. Party sources said that senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, G. Parameshwara and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad were among those who conveyed to the Central leadership that Mr. Khan needs to be reined in and was in the habit of embarrassing the party in recent times. The Adichunchanagiri seer Sri Niramalanandanatha Swami is learnt to have taken exception to Mr. Khan’s statement and spoke to Vokkaligas political leaders cutting across party lines expressing displeasure.

On Monday, Mr. Surjewala in his letter to Mr. Khan said: “Your recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste. It is expected from experienced Congress leaders to understand and adhere to the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of the party’s discipline and ideology. Unwarranted and uncharitable statements help no one except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness.” Further, he said: “Regrettably your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines.”

Pointing to the foundational ideology of the Congress of inherent inclusiveness - away from divisions of caste and religion - Mr. Surjewala said no party member should make any remarks or statements against the grain of this all-encompassing thought. “You are hereby warned to be careful in the future in making public remarks and steadfastly adhere to the discipline and ideology of the Congress,” the letter warned.

Party sources also said that the KPCC Disciplinary Committee headed by K. Rahman Khan is also looking at the statement for any violation of party’s discipline.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan, who has tried to clarify his stand, said that he had not spoken ill of Vokkaligas anywhere. “I owe my entry to politics to Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer. I joined Janata Dal (Secular) with his blessings. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is my political guru. I have many Vokkaliga friends,” he tweeted. “Ask about my relationship with Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer in Vijayanagar (branch) Mutt. Why should I speak ill about Vokkaligas?” he asked, accusing BJP leaders R. Ashok and C.T. Ravi of creating the controversy. In a series of tweets earlier, Mr. Khan said: “I have enormous respect towards Vokkaligas. There is no difference of opinion with KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar.”