AICC presidential polls: Rahul Gandhi to vote in Sanganakallu

Congress leader and former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra for the last one month, will exercise his franchise in the election to AICC president’s post at a booth established in Sanganakallu in Ballari district on Monday.

As per well-placed sources in the Congress, around 70 voters, who were walking with Mr. Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra, would cast their votes. National Coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Congress Communication Department head Jairam Ramesh are among the prominent figures who would vote in the Sanganakallu polling booth.

Senior leaders D.K. Suresh, V.S. Ugrappa, MLA Nagendra too have been permitted to exercise their franchise from Sanganakallu while all other leaders including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will be voting at the party office in Bengaluru.

Kiran Mugabasav would serve as Returning Officer for the Sanganakallu polling booth and Lok Sabha member Jothimani would serve as the overall in-charge of the polling in Sanganakallu polling station.

Karnataka has caught the attention of the country with respect to the AICC presidential polls as veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a leading contestant, hails from here while Mr. Gandhi is exercising his franchise from here. In all, Karnataka has 503 votes.