ADVERTISEMENT

AICC appoints Sowmya Reddy as Karnataka Mahila Congress president

Published - August 13, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sowmya Reddy | Photo Credit:

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, as president of the Karnataka Mahila Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will succeed Pushpa Amarnath, who has been president of the Mahila Congress since November 2018.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the party has appointed Ms. Reddy as the Mahila Congress chief. It is argued that Ms. Reddy’s appointment would help the party to win over women voters who account for almost half of the electorate in Bengaluru.

She was defeated by BJP candidate in the 2023 Assembly elections (Jayanagar constituency) by a wafer-thin margin. She also lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (Bengaluru South) to the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US