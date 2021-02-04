AIADMK Karnataka office-bearer expelled

‘M.P. Yuvaraj took part in anti-party activity’

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced the expulsion of M.P. Yuvaraj, secretary of the Karnataka State unit of the party, from the primary membership of the organisation for having taken part in “anti-party activity”.

A statement issued by Chief Minister – co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister – coordinator O. Pannerselvam stated that the office-bearer was relieved of all positions in the party. Asked whether he tried to meet V.K. Sasikala, aide of the former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, at a resort near Bengaluru where she is now staying after discharge from a hospital, Mr. Yuvaraj told The Hindu that there was “no truth” in media reports on his bid to meet her.

He claimed that a few days ago, he was going to Nandi Hills along with his family and en route, he made a brief halt to have a cup of tea at the place where the resort was situated. “That’s all. I did not go inside the resort complex or try to meet her. I had also informed the party leadership of the factual position. Still, they [the leadership] have removed me from the party. Still, I would associate myself only with the AIADMK,” Mr. Yuvaraj said.

In another release, the party said it had appointed the former Minister K.T. Pachamal as organisation secretary and Kallakurichi legislator A. Prabhu as joint secretary of the Amma Peravai.