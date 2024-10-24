GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI: The role of global standards in driving innovation and responsible development

The future of AI will require new standards to ensure safe and responsible implementation

Published - October 24, 2024 09:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Despite its benefits, AI development presents challenges which includes data privacy, security risks, lack of transparency etc.

Despite its benefits, AI development presents challenges which includes data privacy, security risks, lack of transparency etc. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and shaping a new global innovation landscape, but with this power comes the need for responsible management. A common misconception is that standards hinder innovation. However, they actually serve as catalysts, providing frameworks that enhance consistency, safety, and interoperability.

Global standards organisations, including the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), play vital roles in balancing technological progress with ethical considerations.

Sparking innovation

AI is sparking innovation forward. It has proven instrumental in various sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education etc. Despite its benefits, AI development presents challenges which includes data privacy, security risks, lack of transparency etc.

Here, the role of standards becomes important for promoting responsible AI development. Standards like IS/ISO/IEC 23894 - “Information technology Artificial intelligence Guidance on risk management”, IS/ISO/IEC 20546:2019 “Information technology - Big data - Overview and Vocabulary”, IS/ISO/IEC/TR 24368: 2022 “Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Overview of Ethical and Societal Concerns” etc are promoting ethical practices, interoperability and effective governance in AI development and application.

Necessary framework

While innovation thrives on creativity, it also requires structure. Standards provide this necessary framework by facilitating collaboration, building market confidence and guiding compliance. The future of AI will require new standards to ensure safe and responsible implementation alongside advancements in quantum AI, ethical AI, and autonomous systems.

Organizations like ISO, IEC, and IEEE are crucial in developing these global standards to balance innovation with responsibility. By establishing effective guidelines, they aim to promote progress while protecting societal interests, maximising AI’s benefits while managing its risks.

(The author is Joint Director, Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru Branch Office)

Published - October 24, 2024 09:00 am IST

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence / science and technology / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.