AI: The role of global standards in driving innovation and responsible development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and shaping a new global innovation landscape, but with this power comes the need for responsible management. A common misconception is that standards hinder innovation. However, they actually serve as catalysts, providing frameworks that enhance consistency, safety, and interoperability.

Global standards organisations, including the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), play vital roles in balancing technological progress with ethical considerations.

Sparking innovation

AI is sparking innovation forward. It has proven instrumental in various sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education etc. Despite its benefits, AI development presents challenges which includes data privacy, security risks, lack of transparency etc.

Here, the role of standards becomes important for promoting responsible AI development. Standards like IS/ISO/IEC 23894 - “Information technology Artificial intelligence Guidance on risk management”, IS/ISO/IEC 20546:2019 “Information technology - Big data - Overview and Vocabulary”, IS/ISO/IEC/TR 24368: 2022 “Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Overview of Ethical and Societal Concerns” etc are promoting ethical practices, interoperability and effective governance in AI development and application.

Necessary framework

While innovation thrives on creativity, it also requires structure. Standards provide this necessary framework by facilitating collaboration, building market confidence and guiding compliance. The future of AI will require new standards to ensure safe and responsible implementation alongside advancements in quantum AI, ethical AI, and autonomous systems.

Organizations like ISO, IEC, and IEEE are crucial in developing these global standards to balance innovation with responsibility. By establishing effective guidelines, they aim to promote progress while protecting societal interests, maximising AI’s benefits while managing its risks.

(The author is Joint Director, Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru Branch Office)