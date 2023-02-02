ADVERTISEMENT

‘AI-enabled smart farming can improve yields’

February 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

IT tools can be used to manage soil health, says Srivari Chandrashekar, Secretary, DST, New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Srivari Chandrashekar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi on Thursday suggested practising ‘smart farming’ adopting artificial intelligence for improving agriculture production.

The land on which crops are cultivated in India is much larger than China. However, the farm yield in India is lesser than China. The crop yields are not adequate. Though 55-60 per cent of our population are dependent on agriculture, the contribution from the agriculture sector to the country’s GDP was around 14-15 per cent. The yield can be improved with technological intervention with IT tools capable of ensuring soil health management, he explained.

Addressing the participants in the virtual mode at the inauguration of the three-day platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Phytopathological Society on Plant and Soil Health Management: Issues and Innovations, organised jointly by the University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University, here, he said simple tests can be developed using the technologies that can be used to check soil’s health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to health problems faced by farmers in Bhatinda, Punjab, he said farmers breath in vapors while spraying pesticides in fields. This is posing a serious health hazard which can be overcome by using drones for spraying pesticides on the crops, and prevent adverse effects on their health.

He also suggested using mild pesticides that are less harmful, and crop-specific pesticides.

Referring to the Union Budget presented on Wednesday, he said the Finance Minister has emphasised the need for adopting organic farming. At least, 5 per cent of agriculture can go organic, he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US