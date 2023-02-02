‘AI-enabled smart farming can improve yields’

February 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Srivari Chandrashekar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi on Thursday suggested practising ‘smart farming’ adopting artificial intelligence for improving agriculture production.

The land on which crops are cultivated in India is much larger than China. However, the farm yield in India is lesser than China. The crop yields are not adequate. Though 55-60 per cent of our population are dependent on agriculture, the contribution from the agriculture sector to the country’s GDP was around 14-15 per cent. The yield can be improved with technological intervention with IT tools capable of ensuring soil health management, he explained.

Addressing the participants in the virtual mode at the inauguration of the three-day platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Phytopathological Society on Plant and Soil Health Management: Issues and Innovations, organised jointly by the University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University, here, he said simple tests can be developed using the technologies that can be used to check soil’s health.

Referring to health problems faced by farmers in Bhatinda, Punjab, he said farmers breath in vapors while spraying pesticides in fields. This is posing a serious health hazard which can be overcome by using drones for spraying pesticides on the crops, and prevent adverse effects on their health.

He also suggested using mild pesticides that are less harmful, and crop-specific pesticides.

Referring to the Union Budget presented on Wednesday, he said the Finance Minister has emphasised the need for adopting organic farming. At least, 5 per cent of agriculture can go organic, he suggested.