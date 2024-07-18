AI could replace low-level jobs, says scientist

The notion that Artificial Intelligence will take away all kinds of jobs is far from the truth, said Govindan Rangaraja, Director, Indian Institute of Science, in Belagavi on Thursday. “Most of the primary-level jobs and very common field and technology jobs will be replaced by AI. Our youth have to embrace the change by reskilling and upskilling frequently. They should be able to use or apply new technology effectively,” he said.

He was delivering the convocation lecture at the 24th annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University held at the APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium.

“AI is affecting our life in various ways. However, we should develop the right perspective about it. We should realise that properly used, this technology can develop a positive attitude and rational thinking among the younger generation,” he said.

Dr. Rangarajan urged graduates to utilise their knowledge and skills for the prosperity of the nation. He said that excessive consumption of social media content could be harmful. “We all tend to believe that we have a rich social life online, but we are all socially isolated and lonely in real life. We are disconnected physically and mentally, and that could lead to depression among young people. That is why we need to give more importance to physical and emotional relationships and well-being,” he said.

Hari K. Marar, MD, BIAL, and Madhusudan Sai, founder of Shri Madhusudan Sai Insitute of Medical Science and Research, Chickballapur, received honourary doctorates from Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath was given the doctorate in absentia.

Mr. Marar asked the youth to invest their time and skills in four important areas: education, strengthening of bonds, health, and experience.

Mr. Gehlot said that technical advancements were helping India become a superpower and said that technical educational institutions had a major responsibility in the development of the economy by ensuring regular supply of qualified human resource.

“Technology is changing faster than we can imagine. Therefore, it is necessary for researchers, scientists, and experts to take precautions in every field and plan accordingly. Today is the age of manufacturing and entrepreneurship, and our youth have the capacity and determination to be drivers of performance and improvement in this field. In this regard, it is heartening to know that being a technical university VTU is imparting skill-based education to its students,” he said.

