AI, Chips are twin engines of India’s development

Published - November 22, 2024 12:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

India’s growth trajectory is increasingly powered by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor chips, both of which complement each other, said Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Technical Head of Synopsys, during his keynote address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 here on Thursday.

Speaking at a session on “AI for Chips; Chips for AI,” Mr. Krishnamoorthy emphasised the immense potential these technologies hold for India’s development. He highlighted their critical role in initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and the “Viksit Bharat” projects. However, he cautioned that as these technologies evolve, ensuring accessibility and affordability would pose significant challenges.

Adding to the discussion, Hasan Aijaz, Regional Industry Business Development Manager at Nvidia, pointed out that semiconductor chips have become the cornerstone of data centers. ‘‘Our goal is to help make India a global powerhouse in AI and semiconductors,” he stated.

