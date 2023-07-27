AI cameras to automatically capture traffic violations in Mysuru city

July 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Traffic violators beware. Cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deployed at 25 locations in Mysuru to automatically capture traffic violations as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System to be introduced in the city.

After Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar tweeted that Intelligent Traffic Management System will be introduced in the city soon and invited suggestions from the public, the city police authorities said that work on the system will begin soon.

“Under the proposed system, cameras will automatically capture traffic violations like helmetless riding, triple-riding on two-wheelers, driver on call, seat belt violation and signal jump. The violation will be captured on camera, challan will be generated and a notice will be dispatched to the address of the vehicle owner,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mysuru City, Mr. Parashuramappa.

Presently, the violations are recorded manually at the Traffic Management Centre in the City Police Commissioner’s office, where personnel monitor feed from the CCTV cameras to identify traffic violations before generating challans and dispatching the same to the addresses of the motor vehicle owners.

The system will be automated under the Intelligent Traffic Management System, the police official said.

The city police is planning to install such cameras at 25 locations across the city. “Work on the project is expected to begin soon and will be completed by Dasara this year,” Mr. Parashuramappa said.

A meeting in the regard was held at the office of City Police Commissioner in Mysuru on Wednesday, July 26, in the presence of Mr. Alok Kumar.

The locations likely to be covered under the Intelligent Traffic Management System include Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Siddappa Square, Ramaswamy Circle, Old RMC junction, Udayagiri circle, Field Marshal Cariappa Circle etc.

