GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI-based lung cancer screening in Karnataka detects 133 lung nodule malignancy and nearly 3,000 TB-presumptive cases in last nine months

August 1 is observed as World Lung Cancer Day

Published - July 31, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Afshan Yasmeen
Afshan Yasmeen
State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the AI-based lung cancer screening technology screens a patient for 29 lung diseases in one chest X-ray.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the AI-based lung cancer screening technology screens a patient for 29 lung diseases in one chest X-ray. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Of the 20,418 patients screened for lung cancer through the State Health Department’s artificial intelligence (AI) programme in 19 district hospitals since November last year, as many as 133 patients have been detected with high lung nodule malignancy, which is often a precursor to lung cancer.

One confirmed case

Of these patients, who have been referred to specialists for further investigations, one confirmed lung cancer was detected on CT this month. Officials said the remaining patients are yet to come back with reports. Besides, among the 20,418 screened, as many as 2,805 have been found to have presumptive tuberculosis. August 1 is observed as World Lung Cancer Day.

With most lung cancer cases detected at the last stage in the absence of specific common testing techniques for the disease, early intervention has become a challenge. In this context, the State Health Department had tied up with AstraZeneca to deploy AI-based lung cancer screening technology in its hospitals.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the AI-based lung cancer screening technology would screen a patient for 29 lung diseases in one chest X-ray. Developed by Qure.ai, this AI-powered chest X-ray system will help the government detect lung nodules, overcoming a major early detection challenge, he said.

Incidence of cancer

In Karnataka, the incidence of cancer is increasing by about 1% each year in both men and women. In 2023, a total of 88,873 cancer cases were recorded in the State of which 5,272 (5.9%) were lung cancers.

According to data from the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, the institute sees around 25,000 new cancer cases every year. “In 2023, 11,712 patients tested positive for malignancy and of these 721 (6.2%) were diagnosed with lung cancers (508 male patients and 213 female patients) at Kidwai. Of these, only around 500 patients continue treatment,” said L.K. Rajeev, associate professor in Medical Oncology at the institute.

Stating that the number of patients continuing treatment for lung cancer is increasing when compared with that in the last decade, Dr. Rajeev said late presentation remains a crucial issue. “Most patients present with fourth-stage cancers. Of the 15% who report in early stages, only 5% are fit to undergo surgeries,” the doctor said.

Most prevalent cancer

Quoting findings from the National Cancer Registry Programme, Prashant Mathur, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (ICMR–NCDIR) in Bengaluru, said lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and fatal forms of cancer in the country, ranking as the first leading site among men and fifth leading site among women.

“The incidence of lung cancer has been steadily rising, with major risk factors including tobacco use and air pollution. A recent study done by the ICMR-NCDIR, looking at various published studies found a strong link between air pollution and cancer, specifically showing that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air are associated with higher rates of lung cancer and deaths resulting from it,” Dr. Mathur said.

“The projected number of lung cancer cases in 2025 is estimated to be 81,219 among men and 30,109 among women. A recent analysis of 44,218 lung cancers confirmed that about half of the patients were in an advanced stage of disease at the time of diagnosis,” he pointed out.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / health treatment / cancer / Artificial Intelligence / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.