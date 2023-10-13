October 13, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Starting next week, the State Health Department will start Artificial Intelligence (AI) based lung cancer screening for patients in 19 district hospitals in Karnataka. The screening technology that will be first deployed in K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru is set to benefit 1.4 lakh patients annually.

With most lung cancer cases detected at the last stage in the absence of specific common testing techniques for the disease, early intervention has become a challenge. In this context, the Karnataka health department has tied up with AstraZeneca to deploy AI-based lung cancer screening technology in its hospitals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Health Mission and the pharma company in the presence of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on October 12.

For 29 lung diseases

The AI-based lung cancer screening technology will screen a patient for 29 lung diseases in one chest X-ray. Developed by Qure.ai, this AI-powered chest X-ray system will help the government detect lung nodules, often precursors to lung cancer, overcoming a major early detection challenge.

“Cancer can be treated with curative intent if detected early. We are bringing this technology in all our district hospitals across Karnataka, and we strongly believe that this will emerge as the most beneficial way of detecting lung cancer early, and bringing down the financial and emotional burden of healthcare on patients, especially who cannot afford even primary care,” said the Minister.

Incidence of cancer in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the incidence of cancer is increasing by about 1% each year in both men and women. According to a study by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), cancer cases in Karnataka are expected to increase by 90,000 by 2025. In Bengaluru, the most common cancers in men are lung, stomach, esophagus, and prostate while breast, cervix, ovary, and corpus uteri are most common in women.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said patients are referred for chest X-ray by doctors for various ailments in district hospitals. “By scanning through these X-ray images, using this AI software, doctors will be trained to detect signs of development of tuberculosis (TB), lung cancer and other lung disorders early. Further SOPs would be developed and doctors will be trained to ensure that all suspected cases are further investigated. They will also ensure the required treatment is provided at the district hospitals or, if required, the patients are referred to tertiary care facilities,” the Commissioner said.

Screening at no cost to patient

“All this would be done at no cost to the patient, and to our hospitals. This initiative has been rolled out with installation of AI software and training of doctors in K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on October 13. Based on the utility and gains, it will be expanded to other high footfall taluk hospitals of Karnataka,” he said.

Sanjeev Panchal, Managing Director and country president, AstraZeneca India, said, “The company is grateful to the government of Karnataka for this opportunity to partner and cater to the needs of patients at the community level. This will help incidental detection of nodules earlier, thereby improving early cancer diagnosis to a large extent as we integrate AI-based chest X-ray and low-dose CT at the ground level.”