Ahinda warns of State-wide stir if Siddaramaiah is replaced as CM

Siddaramaiah’s supporters want him to continue in the post for the full five years

Updated - June 30, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A Vokkaliga seer had recently said that Siddaramaiah should give up the Chief Minister’s post and that D.K. Shivakumar should occupy it.

A Vokkaliga seer had recently said that Siddaramaiah should give up the Chief Minister’s post and that D.K. Shivakumar should occupy it. | Photo Credit: file photo

The political tussle in the Congress that was fuelled by the Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Chandrashekhara Swami publicly requesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make way for his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar took a sharp turn on Sunday, with Ahinda (Kannada acronym for Minorities, OBCs, and Dalits) warning of a State-wide agitation if Mr. Siddaramaiah was replaced.

Ahinda, which helped Mr. Siddaramaiah to flex his political muscles and build his own political constituency after his exit from the Janata Dal (Secular), has again stood by him in opposing the demand to replace him.

Ahinda State president Prabhulinga Doddamani told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday that “Mr. Siddaramaiah should continue as Chief Minister for the full term of five years. If he is replaced, Congress will lose its existence in Karnataka. We will take up an agitation in all districts and taluks if there is any move to change him. Ahinda and Siddaramaiah are synonymous.”

Referring to the seer’s remarks that Mr. Siddaramaiah should quit, he said: “Swamijis should not make such political statements. They should restrict themselves to religious preachings and rituals. Such political statements can lead to friction in society. Seers should understand that they do not belong to any caste but to the whole religious group. They should not seek positions of power to members of their community. Seers should also understand that this is an internal matter of the party.” 

He said that Ahinda leaders from across the State had gathered in Hubballi to prepare for a State-level event planned in August to coincide with Mr. Siddaramaiah’s birthday.

“Ahinda will present awards to 50 eminent persons from various walks of life. The Chief Minister’s fans and supporters from across the State will participate in the function,” he added.

