AHINDA stages protest in Yadgir

Members take out protest march from Mailapur Base to Subhas Chandra Bose Circle

Staff Reporter Yadgir
September 12, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of AHINDA staging a protest in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AHINDA members staged a protest in Yadgir on Monday against MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal saying that the latter is trying to illegally install a Basaveshwara statue in the Public Garden area near Gunj Circle in Yadgir.

The protesters took out a march from Mailapur base to Subhas Chandra Bose Circle via Gandhi Chowk and accused the MLA of being partisan in the matter.

They said that he represents all communities but was trying to violate a Supreme Court order for political gains by taking up the installation of Basaveshwara statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AHINDA leader, who led the protest, strongly resisted such an attempt to install a Basaveshwara statue in the public garden area and urged the State government to intervene in the issue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Moulali Anapur, Hanumegowda Beeranakal, Sharanappa Manegar, Bheemanna Meti and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app