AHINDA stages protest in Yadgir

Members of AHINDA staging a protest in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AHINDA members staged a protest in Yadgir on Monday against MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal saying that the latter is trying to illegally install a Basaveshwara statue in the Public Garden area near Gunj Circle in Yadgir.

The protesters took out a march from Mailapur base to Subhas Chandra Bose Circle via Gandhi Chowk and accused the MLA of being partisan in the matter.

They said that he represents all communities but was trying to violate a Supreme Court order for political gains by taking up the installation of Basaveshwara statue.

The AHINDA leader, who led the protest, strongly resisted such an attempt to install a Basaveshwara statue in the public garden area and urged the State government to intervene in the issue.

Moulali Anapur, Hanumegowda Beeranakal, Sharanappa Manegar, Bheemanna Meti and others were present.