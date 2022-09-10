Ahinda organization calls for a protest in Yadgir on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The district unit of Ahinda organization has said that a protest will be held in Yadgir on September 12 against MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal to clarify that it is not right to install Basaveshwara statue illegally in the public garden at Gunj Circle in the city.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Moulali Anapur, Sharanappa Manegar, Hanumegowda Beeranakal and A.C. Kadlur, leaders of the organization said that they are only opposed to install the statue in the public garden not the action of installation of Basava statue and appealed to the MLA to install a big statue of the 12th century social reformer at a suitable place.

Mr. Anapur said that MLA tried to break ground for installation of the statue but the people of Kabbaliga community opposed the action. The followers of the MLA are spreading rumours that the Kabbaliga community is against the process of installation of Basava statue because they are opposed to Veerashaiva community. This is the wrong message as the Kabbaliga community respects the Veerashaiva community and Basaveshwara because of his idea of equality and eradication of the caste system in the society. “Including Kabbaliga, all backward communities will extend cooperation and donate money if the MLA wants to install the Basaveshwara statue at any place other than the public garden,” Mr. Anapur, Mr. Manegar, Mr. Kadlur and Mr. Beeranakal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the protest as scheduled, they said that they are against the attitude of MLA towards the backward communities and intention to install the statue at the public garden.

Mr. Kadlur said that they were just demanding that Mr. Mudnal oblige the Supreme Court order. The Ahinda Community will support it if the MLA bring any orders from the State government in this regard.

Chand Pasha Soudagar, Md. Shafi, Hanumantharay Tekaral, Vijayakumar Sirgol, Bashumiya Naikodi Wadagera, and others were present.