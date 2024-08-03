Ahinda organisations protest against BJP-JD(S) padayatra

Ahinda organisations held a demonstration in Mysuru against the alleged conspiracy hatched by BJP and JD(S) to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by taking a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

The activists from various organisations of Ahinda, an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits, marched through Krishnaraja boulevard from Ekalavya circle shouting slogans against BJP and JD(S) as part of their programme to lay siege to the office of BJP in Lakshmipuram.

They shouted slogans against BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy for hatching a “political conspiracy” against Mr. Siddaramaiah. The protestors also held aloft posters blaming Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for acting as “puppet” in the hands of the Union Government and NDA allies - BJP and JD(S).

However, the police had placed barricades on the route of the march to prevent the protestors from reaching the BJP office. A large number of policemen were deployed in the area to ensure that the protestors do not breach the barricades and reach the BJP office.

The protestors accused the BJP and JD(S) of being “anti-Ahinda” before dispersing from the spot.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum president K.S. Shivaram, who led the protestors, said the BJP and JD(S) were trying to sully the image of Mr. Siddaramaiah by using the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in lieu of her land that was acquired by MUDA was within the framework of law. Also, Mr. Siddaramaiah had no role in the allotment, which took place during the BJP regime in 2021, Mr. Shivaram said.