AHINDA members to take out rally on Oct. 3

Published - September 25, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Rashtriya AHINDA Okkoota will take out a jatha from Hubballi to Bengaluru on October 3 to express solidarity with beleaguered Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is facing investigation in the MUDA scam after two judicial verdicts.

AHINDA members will carry copies of the Preamble of the Constitution to raise awareness among the public.

Okkoota leader Muttanna Shivalli told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday that they wanted to create awareness about what they believe is a conspiracy by the Union government against the Chief Minister.

“India is a union of States and our democracy is built on the principles of federalism. However, the Union government is trying to subvert this. This is unconstitutional and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been providing corruption-free administration in the State, he claimed.

The BJP is unable to tolerate his popularity. It is employing all its tricks to overthrow his government and insult him. It is misusing the Governor’s office to overthrow elected governments in the States with non-BJP governments, he said.

The jatha is being organised to condemn such actions and to educate people about the Constitution, he said.

“We urge the Chief Minister not to submit his resignation as the whole State is supporting him,” he claimed.

