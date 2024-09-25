GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AHINDA members to take out rally on Oct. 3

Published - September 25, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Rashtriya AHINDA Okkoota will take out a jatha from Hubballi to Bengaluru on October 3 to express solidarity with beleaguered Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is facing investigation in the MUDA scam after two judicial verdicts.

AHINDA members will carry copies of the Preamble of the Constitution to raise awareness among the public.

Okkoota leader Muttanna Shivalli told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday that they wanted to create awareness about what they believe is a conspiracy by the Union government against the Chief Minister.

“India is a union of States and our democracy is built on the principles of federalism. However, the Union government is trying to subvert this. This is unconstitutional and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been providing corruption-free administration in the State, he claimed.

The BJP is unable to tolerate his popularity. It is employing all its tricks to overthrow his government and insult him. It is misusing the Governor’s office to overthrow elected governments in the States with non-BJP governments, he said.

The jatha is being organised to condemn such actions and to educate people about the Constitution, he said.

“We urge the Chief Minister not to submit his resignation as the whole State is supporting him,” he claimed.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.