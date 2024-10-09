Shivamogga district unit of Ahinda Chalavali Sanghatane, a forum of minorities, backward classes and Dalits, has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accept the Socio-Economic Survey (caste census) and implement its recommendations at the earliest.

In a press conference in Shivanogga on October 9, Mohammed Sanaulla, State joint secretary of the organisation, said that the report had been prepared after a door-to-door survey of all households in Karnataka. “The recommendations of the report prepared by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes would benefit every section of society, not only backward classes,” he stated.

G. Parameshwarappa, district convener of the forum, maintained that the CM should not heed any political pressure either from within the party or outside on this issue. “Even if he were to lose power because of his decision on this issue, he should go ahead and implement the report. He should take this stand in the interest of backward classes, who have been denied due representation in all fields so far. If not now, there is hardly any chance of accepting this report in future,” he stated.

Further referring to statements of Congress leaders, who had been opposing the report, Mr. Parameshwarappa remarked, “Senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his family members have been winning elections because of the support of backward classes. They want votes of backward classes, but are not ready to accept the report. This shows the Congress leader’s double standards,” he opined.

N.P. Dharmaraj, who was a member of the commission when it conducted the survey, informed the media that the survey collected data from every household in Karnataka.. “The data collected was tabulated by the engineers of BEL. There is no reason to doubt the data collected by the commission,” he added.

