AHINDA backs Siddaramaiah, opposes demand for change in leadership in Karnataka

Published - June 30, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress will lose its existence if Siddaramaiah is unseated, says AHINDA president

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing a press conference after Lok Sabha election results in Bengaluru. File Photo | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

AHINDA Karnataka has opposed the demand for change in the Chief Ministerial face in the State.

AHINDA state president Prabhulinga Doddamani told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday (June 30) that the organisation would strongly oppose any move to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. ‘

“There should be no talk of changing the CM. Mr. Siddaramaiah should stay at the CM for five years. If is replaced, Congress will lose its existence in Karnataka. We will take up an agitation in all districts and taluks if there is any move to change the CM. AHINDA always stands behind Siddaramaiah. AHINDA means Siddaramaiah and Siddaramaiah means AHINDA,’‘ he said.

“Two days ago, Sri Chandrashekar Swami has urged Mr Siddaramaiah to vacate his seat and make D.K. Shivakumar as the CM. Swamijis should not make such political statements. They should remain restricted to religious preaching and rituals. Such political statements can lead to friction in the society. The seers should understand that they do not belong to any caste but to the whole religious group. They should not seek positions of power to members of their community. The seers should also understand that this is an internal matter of the party,’‘ Mr. Doddamani added.

He said that AHINDA leaders from across the State had gathered to prepare for a State-level event planned in August to coincide with Mr. Siddaramaiah’s birthday. “AHINDA will give away awards to 50 eminent persons from various walks of life. The CM’s fans and supporters from across the State will participate. This is the first time such an event is being planned,’‘ Mr. Doddamani said.

Dharwad district unit president Muttalli Shivanna and others were present.

