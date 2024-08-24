ADVERTISEMENT

Ahinda activists seek prosecution of HDK and others

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ahinda activists staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking prosecution of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and others, for their alleged role in various irregularities when in power. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Activists belonging to various organisations under Ahinda, staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday seeking the prosecution of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and others, for their alleged involvement in various irregularities when in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration was held in association with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum and the activists questioned Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot for refusing permission to the State government to prosecute the leaders.

Mr.K.S.Shivaramu, chairman of the Forum, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought permission to prosecute Mr.Kumaraswamy more than eight months ago but the Governor has so far not acted on it. However, the Governor acted with haste when it came to sanctioning permission to prosecute Mr. Siddaramaiah, said Mr. Shivaramu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the Governor’s action as lacking in impartiality, the activists accused Mr.Gehlot of functioning like a “spokesperson” of the BJP-JD(S).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ahinda leaders also urged Mr. Kumaraswamy to resign as the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and face the probe in connection with alleged illegal renewal of mining license when he was the Chief Minister.

The activists said former Ministers Janardhan Reddy, Murugesh Nirani, and Shashikala Jolle also have cases under Prevention of Corruption Act registered against them and the Governor should give his consent for their prosecution.

An agitation would be launched against the Governor in the days ahead in case he refuses permission for the prosecution of Mr. Kumaraswamy and others, the activists added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US