Ahimsa run attracts 2,300 participants

March 31, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Ahimsa Marathon organised by Jain International Trade Organisation received enthusiastic response in Belagavi on Sunday.

Over 2,300 participants ran in various categories of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km events.

The run started at the Vidyaniketan School Grounds in the Belagavi Camp area in the morning.

Children, students, youths, women and senior citizens participated.

Winners in various categories include Suresh Balekundri, Vinayak Jambotkar, Radhakrishna Naidu, Samartha Hiremath, Babu Chowgula, Anisha Luke, Chandrakanta Kadolkar, Yash Guggaratti, Vidula Jain, Sheetala S.K., Niravi Kalakuppi, Divya Harekar, Kirti Mallapur, Rajshree Baloji and Sneha Hiroji.

In the morning, dignitaries like the former MLA Sanjay Patil, senior advocate Raviraj Patil, Devagouda, Tavanappa Palakara, Pradeepa Hosmani and others flagged off the event.

JITO president Veerdhawala Upadhyay welcomed the guests. Santosh Porwal and others were present. Maya Jain of JITO women’s wing spoke. Marathon coordinator Keerthi Doddannavar, Vikram Jain, Mayura Patil, Deepaka Subedar, Mamata Jain and Abhaya Adimani and others were present.

