GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahimsa run attracts 2,300 participants

Ahimsa Marathon organised by Jain International Trade Organisation receives enthusiastic response in Belagavi

March 31, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Ahimsa Marathon organised by Jain International Trade Organisation received enthusiastic response in Belagavi on Sunday.

Over 2,300 participants ran in various categories of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km events.

The run started at the Vidyaniketan School Grounds in the Belagavi Camp area in the morning.

Children, students, youths, women and senior citizens participated.

Winners in various categories include Suresh Balekundri, Vinayak Jambotkar, Radhakrishna Naidu, Samartha Hiremath, Babu Chowgula, Anisha Luke, Chandrakanta Kadolkar, Yash Guggaratti, Vidula Jain, Sheetala S.K., Niravi Kalakuppi, Divya Harekar, Kirti Mallapur, Rajshree Baloji and Sneha Hiroji.

In the morning, dignitaries like the former MLA Sanjay Patil, senior advocate Raviraj Patil, Devagouda, Tavanappa Palakara, Pradeepa Hosmani and others flagged off the event.

JITO president Veerdhawala Upadhyay welcomed the guests. Santosh Porwal and others were present. Maya Jain of JITO women’s wing spoke. Marathon coordinator Keerthi Doddannavar, Vikram Jain, Mayura Patil, Deepaka Subedar, Mamata Jain and Abhaya Adimani and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.