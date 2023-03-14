Ahead of Ugadi, KSRTC staff threaten indefinite strike from March 21

March 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of Ugadi, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation has decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 21 demanding an increase wages and other demands.

The federation has claimed that employees’ unions of all four corporations have extended their support to the strike, and 23,000 KSRTC buses will not operate.

H.V.Anantha Subbarao, president of the federation, said, “The Chief Minister and the Minister for Transport had promised to fulfil our demands in various meetings with us. However, the government has failed to meet our demands. Recently, when government employees struck work, the CM announced an increase the basic salary of employees by 17% as an interim relief. But the government is discriminating us to increase our salary. They are ready to increase our employees salary by 10% only. We have rejected this.”

As many people travel to their hometowns for Ugadi, the strike threat may upset some travel plans, especially those who have made reservations. Suraj Patilm, a KSRTC passenger, said, “I have booked a seat in the KSRTC bus to go to my native place Belagavi for Ugadi. Now the transport employees are calling for a strike. I don’t know how to go home for the festival.”