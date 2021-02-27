Ahead of State Budget, HKCCI puts forward its demands

Creation of industrial area of around 100 acres is one of them

Expressing dissatisfaction over what was termed as “continuous negligence” by successive governments towards Kalyana Karnataka region, the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI), a body of industrialists and traders of the region, put forward a few demands for incorporation in the State Budget.

At a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Amarnath C. Patil and Shashikantha B. Patil, president and vice-president of HKCCI, released a set of budgetary expectations that included creation of an industrial area of around 100 acres in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts under the aegis of Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) for encouraging micro and small entrepreneurs, upgrade of all State Highways in the region to six lane, establishment of Kalaburagi Railway Division, establishment of National Investment & Manufacturing Zone in Kalaburagi, establishment of Centre of Excellence at the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, creation of Special Economic Zones, and sending a fresh recommendation to the Centre for establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi.

“Backwardness-driven migration from Kalyana Karnataka region to mega cities such as Bengaluru on a massive scale is serious cause for concern. We need big industries that can individually invest over ₹100 crore and generate jobs on a massive scale. Big companies won’t invest in the region unless they are offered better infrastructure and monetary benefits such as tax concessions. Special Economic Zones (SEZ) can attract the industries as they offer an industry-friendly environment including infrastructural and monitory benefits. Such SEZ would also encourage budding entrepreneurs from the region to start their micro, small and medium industries. We appeal to the government to allocate enough funds in the budget for creating SEZ in Kalaburagi,” Mr. Amarnath Patil said.

Responding to a query on the Inland Container Depot that the HKCCI sought for Kalaburagi, Mr. Amarnath Patil said the establishment of such a container railway depot would encourage the export of agricultural and horticultural crops from the region. The project would, he added, require around 25 acres of land and ₹25 crore.

“The Centre has to take a call on the project. However, the State government should take the initiative by allocating 50% of the project cost in the budget and offering land free of cost,” he said.