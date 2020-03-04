Ahead of State Budget, Bagalkot has two demands

With Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presenting the State Budget on Thursday, Bagalkot district has two major demands.

These are the allocation of adequate funds for the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) for relief and rehabilitation of people losing land after the increase in the height of the Almatti dam, and adequate funds for improving tourism in the district.

After the decision of the government to increase the height of the Almatti dam from 519 to 524 metres under the third phase of the UKP, nearly 19 villages of Bagalkot district are expected to get submerged into the Krishna backwaters.

These people have been demanding compensation for their land and rehabilitation of their villages.

Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa himself had announced of earmarking ₹20,000 crore in the budget for UPK.

Since Bagalkot has some of the best known ancient monuments built during the Chalukyan era, it has been a pending demand for allocating funds to improve the tourism sector.

In the last budget, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced ₹25 crore for the development of Badami, the constituency represented by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While these are two major demands, the announcements of the previous budget have also not taken shape till date. For instance, the government announced a government medical college in Bagalkot, but till date, no development taken place in this regard.

In the last budget, Mr. Kumaraswamy had announced ₹300 crore Kerur lift irrigation project, but even this project is limping, according to sources.