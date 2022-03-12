Ahead of SSLC exams, students stay put in school all day

The teaching staff has been conducting evening classes for them

The teaching staff has been conducting evening classes for them

For SSLC students at Government High School in Kalenahalli of Arkalgud taluk, their school has become their home over the last few days. They visit their family only for a couple of hours in a day and spend the rest of the day in school.

As the final examination is fast approaching, the teaching staff is conducting evening classes for the SSLC students. While boys stay back in the school at night, girls go home by 9 p.m. only to return the next day, early morning.

The school located in the village, bordering Mysuru district, has a total strength of 223. Students from 11 villages spread over Hassan and Mysuru districts study here. Among them, 84 are appearing for the SSLC this year. The school has maintained a good pass percentage for the past five years.

Madhukar G.T., the headmaster of the school, said earlier the teachers visited the students’ families. “On Wednesdays and Fridays, we visited villages and met the students and their parents at their places. During the interaction, we sought the cooperation of the parents to ensure our goals are met. Often, we conducted revision classes in the village itself,” he said.

“If a student comes to school today at 8.30 a.m., he would be with us till 7 a.m. next morning. He will get a break to go home, take bath and come back to school. Only on Sundays they go home in the afternoon, to be with the family,” he added.

Along with the students, teachers also stay put in the schools in the night to ensure the students revise the lessons and be prepared to face the final exam. In the evening, the teachers offer snacks to students and parents bring dinner for their children from home. As most of the villages are within a three-km radius of the school, parents pick up girl students and drop them back next day.

This activity has received appreciation from the taluk administration. Arkalgud tahsildar K.R. Srinivas has applauded the teaching staff for their dedication and commitment. “I am impressed by the hard work the teachers are putting in. The school is well maintained and teachers are enthusiastic.,” he said.