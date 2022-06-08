Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Karnataka CM refers to political upheavals in previous elections

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flanked by other BJP leaders, speaking to media persons at the Mysuru Airport on June 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

June 08, 2022 22:04 IST

BJP has issued whip to its legislators while allocation of votes to its candidates will be made on the eve of election

Referring to the political upheavals in the earlier Rajya Sabha polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that it was difficult to predict the course of the elections, but exuded confidence that all BJP candidates will win.

His remarks, coming amidst fears of poaching and cross voting, followed the BJP Legislative Party meeting where election strategy was discussed. “In the current political scenario, if voting takes place as it should be, with the 32 additional votes, and second preferential votes, our candidate Lehar Singh will get elected.” He, however, said: “Whenever Rajya Sabha polls have taken place, there have been ups and downs in politics. I have seen it in the last election and the election before also. So it is difficult to say that election will happen in a particular way. In several instances, things have changed during the course of voting. So wait till then.”

When reporters pointed out the talks between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), he said the outcome of the polls for BJP was not dependent on them.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued whip to its legislators while allocation of votes to its candidates will be made on the eve of election. A team comprising Ministers R. Ashok, B.C. Nagesh, and V. Sunil Kumar has been tasked to ensure voting happens properly. Sources said that the party will also hold a mock election drill to prevent the possibility of votes turning invalid.