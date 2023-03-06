Ahead of polls, Mysuru DC holds meeting with Wayanad officials

March 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections in the State, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday had a virtual meeting with officials from the border district of Wayanad in neighboring Kerala in connection with the strict enforcement of model code of conduct that comes into effect once the election dates are announced. T

In the meeting, which was also attended by the senior officials from Mysuru district, at the DC office here, Mr Rajendra sought Wayanad district officials’ cooperation and support towards the steps taken by the Mysuru district administration for the strict compliance of poll code towards conducting the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Mysuru shares its border with Kerala and we have identified check-posts on the border. We have also appointed nodal officers to the checkposts. The vehicles entering the State from Kerala and those proceeding towards Kerala from Mysuru will be under watch,” he said, adding that the nodal officers’ appointment in Wayanad would be beneficial in enforcing the model code.

The DC further said that the check-posts have to function 24 x 7 and the nodal officers from Mysuru have to coordinate with the officials in the border district. The names and other details of the officers appointed in the border district have to be shared with the Mysuru district administration, the police and the excise officials for coordination.

While seeking all possible support and cooperation for conducting the elections peacefully, the Deputy Commissioner said stringent steps have to be taken in case of violation of model code of conduct and illegal activities. The officers deployed at the check-posts have to function carefully and responsibly in all alertness. “They (officers) must function impartially Therefore, we expect all possible cooperation from the officials in Wayanad during the elections,” Mr Rajendra said during the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Wayanad, and police, excise, revenue and forest officials from Wayanad district took part.