Ahead of polls, MCC removes flex banners, posters

March 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on the Deputy Commissioner’s diktat, the Mysuru City Corporation’s Abhaya teams has begun the drive of clearing the publicity materials of political parties, ticket aspirants and others here with permission made mandatory for putting up flex banners, hoardings, and wall posters by them from the respective local bodies.

The MCC teams began removing all the publicity materials across the city including the posters and flex banners with birthday wishes of the ticket aspirants and those having political ambitions, from Thursday.

It may take some time for the teams to clear the entire publicity materials since a lot of materials have been put up over the last few days with the political parties holding rallies and meetings ahead of the elections.

The publicity materials went up since February this year in view of the upcoming elections. Besides the city centers, the banners and other materials can be seen along the Outer Ring Road and main thoroughfares.

