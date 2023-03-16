HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of polls, MCC removes flex banners, posters

March 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on the Deputy Commissioner’s diktat, the Mysuru City Corporation’s Abhaya teams has begun the drive of clearing the publicity materials of political parties, ticket aspirants and others here with permission made mandatory for putting up flex banners, hoardings, and wall posters by them from the respective local bodies.

The MCC teams began removing all the publicity materials across the city including the posters and flex banners with birthday wishes of the ticket aspirants and those having political ambitions, from Thursday.

It may take some time for the teams to clear the entire publicity materials since a lot of materials have been put up over the last few days with the political parties holding rallies and meetings ahead of the elections.

The publicity materials went up since February this year in view of the upcoming elections. Besides the city centers, the banners and other materials can be seen along the Outer Ring Road and main thoroughfares.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.