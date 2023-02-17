Ahead of polls, Bommai attempts to strike a balance between pragmatism and populism

February 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

With buoyancy in tax collections post the pandemic, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his second Budget, sought to strike a balance between pragmatism and populism by creating a “feel good” factor among specific segment of voters, particularly farmers and women, as the government gears up to face the Legislative Assembly elections by April-May.

Backed by 21% growth in revenue receipts after the slump during COVID years, Mr. Bommai presented in the Legislative Assembly the State Budget for 2023-24, which crossed ₹3 lakh crore figure (₹3,09,181.50 crore), an increase of 16% over 2022-23. The size of the State Budget crossed ₹1 lakh crore in 2012 and ₹2 lakh crore in 2018.

After two years of deficit Budget, Mr. Bommai presented a ₹402 crore surplus budget and refrained from levying fresh taxes.

Mr. Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, summed up the Budget as a “growth-oriented, people-centric and balanced”. “This Budget is a promise for development and a better future... I am presenting this Budget with the vision of responsibilities, targets and results for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal,” echoing the sentiment of the Union Budget.

Wooing key sections

The Chief Minister, however, keeping an eye on elections attempted to woo a few segments of voters. It contained proposals of increasing the limit of interest for free short-term loans to farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, additional subsidy of ₹10,000 each under the new scheme “Bhoo Siri” for Kisan Credit Card holders for purchase of farm inputs for 50 lakh farmers, and life insurance to 56 lakh small and marginal farmers, who form the key constituency of the electorate.

Keeping an eye on the women electorate, he proposed to increase monthly honorarium by ₹1,000 for anganwadi workers, cooks, and assistants under midday meal, ASHA volunteers, and librarians. The honorarium was increased by ₹ 1,000 last year also.

The other major proposals included free bus pass facility to all women working in the organised sector and ₹1,000 crore will be provided for the scheme which will benefit 30 lakh women, ₹ 500 per head per month to the landless women farm labourers, “Manege Arogya” scheme for health check-up of rural masses twice a year, gratuity for anganwadi workers, and assistants, and jobs to 88 lakh people under MGNREGA by spending ₹1,800 crore.

For students pursuing higher education, the government proposed to provide free education in government PU and degree colleges under the CM Vidya Shakti Scheme, which would benefit eight lakh students. For providing bus service for students, he proposed to launch the “Makkala Bus” scheme by operating 1,000 additional schedules through road transport corporations, which would benefit an additional two lakh students. A decision has been taken to provide free bus pass facility to all school and college girl students of the State.

Professional tax exemption

It has proposed to amend the Professional Tax Act for providing relief to lower income class by raising the tax exemption limit from ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 25,000 per month for salaried and wage earning employees.

With increased revenues, the capital expenditure is estimated to increase to ₹61,234 crore in 2023-24, as against ₹46,955 crore in 2022-23, an increase of 30.4%.

Per capita income

The per capita income in the State rose from ₹2.04 lakh in 2021-22 to ₹3.32 lakh in 2022-23. The government has an ambition to convert Karnataka’s GDP into one trillion dollar economy and for this purpose, a high-level committee has been set up, Mr. Bommai said.

In all parameters, the Budget maintained fiscal discipline with revenue surplus (₹402 crore), fiscal deficit less than 3%, debt within 25% of GSDP.