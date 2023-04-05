Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, safari suspended for general public in Bandipur

April 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

There will be no safari for the general public from April 6 to 9 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Project Tiger reserve in Bandipur on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is visiting Mysuru in connection with the commemorative event to mark 50 years of Project Tiger which will be held in the city from April 9 to 11.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has also ordered all homestays, hotels and resorts within the Bandipur Eco Sensitive Zones to remain shut during the period.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar D.S. Ramesh said that Prime Minister Modi will be in Bandipur on April 9 and in view of the preparations necessary for his visit besides security issues, safari has being suspended for the general public from April 6 to 9.

He said that all homestays, hotels, lodges and resorts within the Bandipur ESZ will also be closed during the period and will be out of bounds for the tourists and the general public.

Mr. Modi will arrive in Mysuru on April 8 evening and stay overnight before leaving for Bandipur on April 9 morning. Besides Bandipur, the Prime Minister will also visit Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu and interact with mahouts Bomman and Bellie who starred in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘’The Elephant Whisperers’’.

The Prime Minister will then fly in an helicopter to reach Mysuru and take part in the inaugural session of Commemorating 50 Years of Project Tiger at the Karnataka State Open University auditorium.

The schedule of events include release of tiger estimation summary report and declaration of tiger numbers; release of publication ‘’Amrit Kaal Ka Vision’’ for Tiger Conservation; release of a commemorative coin; release of management effectiveness evaluation report (2022) for tiger reserves and screening of short film – Success of Project Tiger.

The post-inaugural session will include felicitations for outstanding contribution in the field of tiger conservation by the Ministry of Enviroment, Forest and Climate Change followed by technical sessions in which experts and representatives from tiger range countries will take part.