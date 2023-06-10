Ahead of monsoon, Siddaramaiah tells officers to ensure availability of seeds and fertilizers

June 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

With monsoon likely to arrive in the next 48 hours, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, June 10, directed the district administration to make all necessary arrangements for agriculture activities and said that farmers should not face shortage of sowing seeds and fertilizers.

In case of any injustice to farmers, the joint director of agriculture will be held responsible and disciplinary action will be taken, he warned, in his first meeting here, after taking oath as the CM.

While asking the Deputy Commissioner to release pending relief for the crop losses, Mr. Siddaramaiah said drinking water crisis should not happen in case of delay in rains. Prepare a contingency plan and manage the available resources carefully giving priority for drinking water.

Chairing the district-level officers’ meeting at the ZP office, he said that drinking water should get top priority. The DC and the CEO will be held responsible in case of water scarcity. “I don’t want mistakes to happen on district administration’s behalf in terms of water. Six districts were already facing water crisis. I don’t want the same in Mysuru. If you want money, ask me,” he told the meeting.

Directing officers for managing the availability of water in reservoirs both for drinking and standing crops, he said that water for standing crops can be considered to avoid problems for farmers. In case of surplus water in Hemavathi dam, it can be sought until the rains, he suggested.

Warning isssued

The Chief Minister categorically said that he held this meeting to issue a caution to all the officers to act according to the wishes of the new government. The people wanted a change and the new government has come to power. You have lived up to the expectations of the people since they are the masters in democracy. If you don’t comply, we will act against you. No transfer but disciplinary action, Mr. Siddaramaiah warned officials.

He told the officers to come prepared for the KDP meetings which will be convened by the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa in the coming days. “Don’t come without preparing for the meeting. I want KDP meetings once every three months. I will tell this to all the district Ministers.”

The CM directed the DC to visit all tahsildars’ offices, the CEO to EOs’ offices and the SP and the Police Commissioner to police stations. “Unless you make field visits, how do you come to know the people’s problems and staff behaviours,” he asked.

The Deputy Commissioner must act against corruption in tahsildars’ offices. The CEO must act against PDOs against whom there are a lot of complaints. Tighten the administration and assert yourself.

The CM said the officers in police stations have no fear of higher police officials. The officials must visit the stations and hold review meetings. Farmers are being harassed in tahsildar’s offices. This must end. My government has zero tolerance against corruption. The middlemen menace has to end, he told the officials.

Responding to Maritibbe Gowda, MLC ’s complaint of corruption in RTO offices, he said corrupt officers will be sent home. This is a strict warning to officers. The government will deal sternly against corruption, the CM stated.

The CM directed the DC and CEO to hold taluk-level KDP meetings and also Jana Samparka Sabha.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Joint Director of Agriculture gave an overview of the rain situation and the sowing.

Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh, G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, G.D. Harish Gowda, Ravishankar D., Darshan Dhruvanarayan, K. Harish Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, Anil Chikkamadu, MLAs, Thimmaiah, MLC, and others were present.