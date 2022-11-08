Ahead of Modi’s visit, BBMP claims 92.21% of potholes filled

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 22:06 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expedited filling potholes in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 11 and claimed that it has filled 29,517 out of 32,011 potholes identified till Tuesday.

In a release, BBMP said it has filled 92.21% of potholes in the city and BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said very soon the exercise will be completed. “Rain has stopped and we have started to fill potholes. We have asked the zonal commissioners to give a status report once the work is completed,” he added.

After being pulled up repeatedly by the High Court and the public for the pothole menace, earlier Mr. Nath, in an internal circular, had warned the BBMP officials of strict action if the potholes are not fixed by November 5. However, the BBMP has not met the deadline and the civic body is yet to take action on officials, said a BBMP official.

The recent spell of rain has further deteriorated the condition of the city roads with several thousands of new potholes and bad stretches appearing. Several motorists and residents have been complaining and social media is abuzz with photographs and rants against potholes. Around six people were killed owing to potholes in Bengaluru over the last year.

