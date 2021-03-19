Ahead of Minister’s village stay, 199 applications disposed of

HUBBALLI

19 March 2021 00:31 IST

R. Ashok to visit Chabbi village in Dharwad dist. tomorrow

With Revenue Minister R. Ashok scheduled to visit Chabbi village in Dharwad district on Saturday for the ‘village stay’ programme, the village has been spruced up and various applications by the residents have been disposed of by the district administration.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that ahead of the Revenue Minister’s ‘village stay’ programme, the official had collected applications and memoranda from village residents on a wide range of issues. “We so far collected 266 applications from the residents and of them 199 have been disposed of. 48 applications are related to the Revenue Department,” he said.

Briefing about the programmes scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mr. Patil said the Minister would be distributing assistance, vehicles, tool kits, and aids during his visit to the village.

He said the residents had sought additional bus services and their application had been forwarded to the NWKRTC officials. Their other demands include establishment of a high school, finding solution to the problem of effluents being released to the local tank, and issues related to the highway. Steps had been taken to redress their problems at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Patil said that there was festival like atmosphere in the village and the villagers were eagerly awaiting the Minister’s arrival. Mr. Ashok would be given a traditional welcome on his arrival at the village with women carrying ‘poorna kumbh’ and folk artists taking out a colourful procession. The Minister will hear the grievances of the people at the local Ambedkar Bhavan. He will stay in the village overnight, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that during his village stay, Mr. Ashok will symbolically handover the 6.5 acre land sanctioned for the Ambedkar Hostel at Shrewad village.

He would dedicate to the public the ‘naadakacheri’ built at a cost of ₹20 lakh in Chabbi village, he said. Tahsildars Shashidhar Madyal and Prakash Nashi were present.