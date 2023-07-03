ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Karnataka Budget, student activists demand Indira Canteen, PHC at Maharani’s College in Mysuru

July 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of Karnataka Budget presentation on July 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been urged to present a pro-student Budget; reconstruction of collapsed chemistry lab at the Maharani’s college demanded

The Hindu Bureau

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is gearing up to present the first Budget of the newly-formed Congress government, student activists have come out with a wishlist, hoping that it will be a student Budget.

The Chief Minister is presenting the Budget on July 7 and the expectations are soaring with the members of AIDSO presenting a memorandum to Mr. Siddaramaiah through the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, listing out their demands.

With regard to Mysuru district, the student activists have sought classrooms at Maharani’s Arts and Science College here as per the students’ strength, and reconstruction of the collapsed chemistry lab at the college.

In the memorandum, the AIDSO has demanded Indira Canteen and Primary Health Centre on the college premises besides seeking drinking water and other basic facilities to the college immediately. They have also sought suitable bus facilities for Maharani’s College for Commerce.

A government engineering college in Mysuru has also been sought in the memorandum.

Regarding the aspirations of the students in the State, AIDSO, in the memorandum, demanded a government engineering college in every district and free bus passes to all students. While demanding grants to the universities, the activists have sought bicycles for school students, laptops and tabs for degree students. They also sought grants to the newly established government universities.

