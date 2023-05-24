Ahead of JD(S) introspection meet today, Gowda tries to instill confidence in party MLAs

May 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Ahead of the introspection meeting of the JD(S) on the results of Karnataka Assembly elections on Thursday, former Prime Minister and party patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda tried to instill confidence among the cadre by asking them not to lose heart because they lacked arithmetical strength.

Mr. Gowda, who addressed a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the party at his residence in Bengaluru, remarked: “Do not be concerned that we have been reduced to 19 seats. Let us work towards winning 119 seats. I will work for the duty till my death. None of you should lose courage.”

“I have lost several times. But I did not hide myself in the house when I lost and did not become arrogant when I won. I have worked with humility and commitment at all times and fought against the ruling party,” he said.

Referring to his own political career, the veteran leader said he had taken up campaigns to protect the land and water of the state though he had been elected as an Independent in 1962. “Was it possible to make proper use of Cauvery water if I had sat quietly thinking that it is not possible for me to fight as I am alone. Would Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy reservoirs come up if I had sat quietly? There is no point in losing courage. You should join the struggle and Mr. Kumaraswamy will stand with you,” he remarked.

Pointing out that various elections were in the offing, he asked the party leaders to start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the national executive of the party too would be held in Bengaluru on Thursday along with the introspection meeting to decipher the reasons for the poll debacle.

He said some major changes would be made in the party organisation in the interest of the party’s future.