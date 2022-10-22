Ahead of investment meet, govt. clears ₹1.74 lakh crore investment proposals

Invest Karnataka summit will be opened by Narendra Modi on November 2

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit next month, the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday approved investment proposals worth ₹1.74 lakh crore promising to generate more than 41,000 jobs, mostly in clean energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggest approval

The biggest approval was a 4.95 GW solar power project proposed by Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions with an investment of ₹ 51,865 crore to create 3,700 jobs in Tumakuru and other districts, according to sources.

Mumbai-based Avaada Ventures got an approval for its 2,000 MW solar/wind power project worth ₹45,000 crore at Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, which is expected to create 14,000 jobs.

JSW Green Hydrogen Ltd will invest ₹14,148 crore on energy storage systems at Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts that would provide 841 jobs. Also, the JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, will invest ₹2,579 crore to create 279 jobs at Ballari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Green hydrogen project

Sources said Mangaluru would get a green hydrogen project worth ₹20,000 crore giving 2,000 jobs by Renew E-Fuels, another Gurugram-based firm.

Bengaluru-based Atria Power Holdings has proposed setting up 100 electric vehicle charging stations along highways and near bus depots across Karnataka in phases with an investment of ₹ 9,454 crore generating 11,000 jobs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kirloskar Ferrous wants to set up an integrated steel plant at Kanakapura and Koppal worth ₹3,025 crore providing 11,554 jobs. At Attibele, Continental Automotive will set up an auto components and research unit with an investment of ₹920 crore and 8,000 jobs.

The SHLCC also cleared proposals to expand existing businesses. Toyota Kirloskar will invest ₹511 crore for a passenger car and hybrid unit at Bidadi. At Hirekerur (Haveri), GM Sugars will invest nearly ₹500 crore on an ethanol plant. In Ballari, Resources Pellets Concentrates Pvt. Ltd. will set up a pelletisation plant worth ₹830 crore with 250 jobs.

Single-window clearance

The single-window agency of the Karnataka government has approved 35 projects involving investment of ₹1,747.37 crore on Friday. Minister for Industry Murugesh Nirani who chaired a meeting of the Karnataka Udyog Mitra on Friday cleared the investment proposals, which would generate 2461 jobs.

The Invest Karnataka - The Global Investors Meet 2022 - will be inaugurated on virtual mode on November 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Ministers Smiriti Irani, Bhagwanth Khuba, and Nitin Gadkari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mangalore
environmental issues
greens
solar
Mumbai
Bangalore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app