Ahead of Dasara, Mysuru tourism website launched to project city’s culture, attractions

Ahead of the famed Dasara festivities here and on the occasion of World Tourism Day, the State Department of Tourism on Friday launched an exclusive website for promoting tourism in Mysuru, and the new tourism website has been designed to promote the city among the travellers worldwide.

The website https://mysurutourism.in showcases Mysuru’s vibrant culture and the attractions in and around the city, according to the department. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the new website during the World Tourism Day celebrations on the palace premises.

Known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru is a prominent tourist destination in South India and the tourism authorities have chalked out a plan to project Mysuru among the domestic and international travellers, positioning the city as a leading destination in India. While promoting Mysuru and its heritage, catering to the modern travellers, the initiative invites tourists to explore the rich tapestry of Mysuru’s culture, history, and natural beauty, a press release said.

The website features an interactive map that allows users to explore significant landmarks, including Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and Brindavan Gardens. It offers suggested itineraries, tailored to various interests, ensuring that every visitor can find experiences that resonate with them, whether they prefer history, nature, or local cuisine. For example, family-friendly itineraries might include the Mysore Zoo while cultural options highlight art galleries and traditional markets.

Dining options are prominently featured, showcasing local specialties like Mysore Pak and Ragi Mudde, enhancing the culinary experience during visits.

Enhancing visitor experience and local economy

The website aims to enrich the visitor experience by providing a real-time updates on events and festivals. Tourists can find information on local happenings such as the Dasara festivities, which includes parades and cultural performances, making their stay more immersive, the release added.

Additionally, the initiative plays a vital role in boosting the local economy. By encouraging exploration of local businesses—from handicrafts to eateries—the influx of tourists helps create jobs and sustain artisans. The integration of local events fosters community engagement, allowing residents to share their cultural heritage with visitors, the tourism authorities said.

“The launch of the Mysuru tourism website is a significant step towards enhancing the visitor experience and promoting local culture, inviting travelers to discover the enchanting stories of Mysuru,” it said.

