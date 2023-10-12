Ahead of Dasara, MCC steps up crackdown on single-use plastic

October 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the State government is aiming to free Mysuru from single-use plastic and make this year’s Dasara festivities a plastic-free celebration, the Mysuru City Corporation on Thursday launched a major crackdown on single-use plastic, raiding warehouses where tonnes of banned plastic has been stockpiled for distribution to various business outlets in the city.

In one such raid in Shivarampet, the city’s busiest commercial hub, the MCC officials seized nearly two tonnes of single-use plastic bags which is said to be worth ₹10 lakhs.

Another raid took place near Devaraja School off D. Devaraj Urs Road where nearly five tonnes of single-use plastic was warehoused.

The MCC raid was led by Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff, who said the raids will continue until the city becomes free from single-use plastic.

Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda, who also joined the MCC officials during the raid, said those selling banned single-use plastic will be booked and an FIR will be lodged against all the guilty. “None will be spared as the State government has set its target to completely eradicate the use of single-use plastic in the city.”

The MLA said the seized plastic will be destroyed in the presence of the officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The premises where the plastic was seized have been sealed, he added.

The State government announced here recently that Mysuru and four other cities in the State have been identified for freeing them from single-use plastic and declaring them plastic-free cities. A declaration in this regard was made at the 69th Wildlife Week celebrations in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers took part.

Speaking to reporters, the MCC Commissioner said the people engaged in the illegal business of marketing banned single-use plastic are resorting to various means to hoodwink authorities. However, the MCC has come across their acts and seized plastic being transported on scooters. Instead of small transport vehicles, they use two-wheelers for distribution to avoid suspicion of the enforcement agencies.

While urging the residents not to buy, sell and use single-use plastic as it causes great harm to the environment, he said the MCC will continue raiding warehouses and the city will soon be rid of single-use plastic.