Ahead of D-Day, coalition leaders go into a huddle

With just over a day left for the Lok Sabha results, which also coincides with the first anniversary of the coalition government, leaders of the Congress and the JD(S) held a dinner meeting on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of the government, especially in the light of the exit polls.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar, following several Congress leaders continuing to indulge in shadow-boxing. The latest among them was senior Congressman R. Roshan Baig. Sources in JD(S) said in the hour-long meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy discussed the strategies to safeguard the coalition government, if the BJP tries to poach 20 to 22 Congress legislators as claimed by the its State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, after the poll results on May 23.

Though Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that he had no faith in the exit polls following previous experiences, he is worried as his son K. Nikhil’s political future was also at stake. He was also worried about the outcome of Tumakuru constituency, from where Mr. Gowda was contesting, after sacrificing his safe seat, Hassan, said party sources. The JD(S) has convened a meeting of representatives and senior leaders to sort out differences among its leaders on May 24.

Naidu meets Gowda

Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been holding a series of meetings with leaders of various parties to forge a non-BJP coalition at the Centre, met Mr. Deve Gowda here on Tuesday night.

Sources said that Mr. Naidu discussed the urgent need to hold a meeting with other players of Mahaghathbandhan in the event of a hung verdict, after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared on May 23.