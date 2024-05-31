Ahead of Council polls, counting staff get training in Mysuru

The election to the Legislative Council for South Teachers’ Constituency has been scheduled for June 3. In this connection, a training was organised in Mysuru on Friday for the staff appointed to count ballots polled during the elections to the upper house.

The training was held at the Chamundeshwari Auditorium at the Regional Commissioner’s Office here. A total of 44 polling stations have been set up for the polls which will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The votes are cast on a preferential basis in the elections.

Addressing the staff, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash said a total of 14 counting tables will be arranged for the counting of ballots polled in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts coming under the South Teachers’ Constituency.

The Regional Commissioner spoke on the valid and invalid ballot papers and gave instructions to them on the procedure to be followed for identifying such votes after opening the ballot papers from the ballot boxes. The counting staff were told about the preferential votes’ tally and the ballots that are to be disapproved for certain reasons.

In case of any doubts at the time of counting, it needs to be brought to the immediate notice of the Returning Officer, Mr. Prakash said.

The counting staff have been asked to be present at the counting centre at 7 a.m. on June 6 for the counting and said that 25 ballot papers have to be bundled in one after counting. From the bundle, the staff needs has to separate the ballots that have first preference votes.

Kavita Rajaram, Assistant Returning Officer, Regional Commissioner’s Office said the counting will start at 8 a.m. and told the counting staff to comply with the guidelines to be followed during the work. ID cards are a must to enter the counting area.

She said counting supervisors, counting assistants and counting agents are only allowed into the counting area.

Mobile phones are barred inside the counting centre, she said, adding that the counting staff need to follow the instructions given by the RO.

Eleven candidates including Marithibbe Gowda of Congress and BJP-JD (S) alliance nominee K. Vivekananda are in the fray for the elections. Out of the thirteen candidates, who had filed their nomination papers to the constituency, E.C. Ningaraju and Raju K.R. had withdrawn their nominations. Former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and former MLC K.C. Puttasidda Shetty are also in the fray.

A total of 21,549 voters are spread across Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts in the South Teachers’ Constituency and a major chunk of voters are from Mysuru district. The district-wise number of voters is like this - Mysuru district 10,439 voters, Mandya district 5,403 voters, Hassan district 3,526 voters and 2,181 voters in Chamarajanagar.

